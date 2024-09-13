News
NSW Residents Vote in Crucial Local Government Elections
Residents across New South Wales (NSW) will participate in local government elections today to choose their representatives for the coming four years. These elections are being held for all of the state’s 128 councils, except one.
Among the councils, three local government areas, namely Central Coast, Wingecarribee Shire, and Balranald Shire, will resume having democratically elected councillors after being under administration. A total of 3,889 candidates are contending for 1,289 councillor positions across the state, marking an increase from the previous elections in 2021.
Residents in 37 local government areas will also vote for their Mayors, while the rest of the councils will elect their Mayors after the new councillors are sworn in. A few local government areas and wards have uncontested elections where the required number of candidates have been nominated, resulting in the nominated candidates being elected without opposition.
Voting is mandatory in the NSW local government elections, with fines applicable for non-compliance. To locate the nearest voting center, residents can use the NSW Electoral Commission electorate search tool.
The Minister for Local Government, Ron Hoenig, emphasized the importance of participating in this democratic process, stating, “Democracy is a vital part of our society and exercising your right to vote is an important responsibility.” He encouraged voters to become familiar with their local candidates and their platforms to make informed choices at the polling booths.
Ron Hoenig, who has served in local government for over three decades, highlighted the significance of being a councillor and its accompanying responsibilities. “Councils invest more than $15 billion each year in delivering services and around $7 billion on infrastructure and community facilities,” he remarked. Hoenig urged voters to elect competent and diligent councillors to ensure community needs are effectively addressed.
In related announcements, the NSW Government has proposed significant reforms aimed at revamping the problematic Code of Conduct system for elected councillors. This system has been inundated with trivial complaints, hindering swift and fair action on pressing issues.
The Minns Labor Government is also focusing on fortifying the local government sector to ensure councils can deliver critical outcomes needed by their communities, including new housing construction. Additionally, the passing of the Local Government Amendment (De-amalgamations) Bill 2024 empowers councils and their communities to make more autonomous decisions about their future.
