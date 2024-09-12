Sports
NSW Rugby League Acknowledges Indigenous Heritage
The New South Wales Rugby League has expressed its respect and honor for the Traditional Custodians of the land in an official statement.
The organization pays tributes to the Elders of these communities, past, present, and future, recognizing their significant contributions.
NSW Rugby League also acknowledged the rich stories, traditions, and cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, particularly as they pertain to the lands where games are held and activities conducted.
