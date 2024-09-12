Connect with us

Sports

NSW Rugby League Acknowledges Indigenous Heritage

Published

5 hours ago

on

Nsw Rugby League Indigenous Tribute

The New South Wales Rugby League has expressed its respect and honor for the Traditional Custodians of the land in an official statement.

The organization pays tributes to the Elders of these communities, past, present, and future, recognizing their significant contributions.

NSW Rugby League also acknowledged the rich stories, traditions, and cultures of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, particularly as they pertain to the lands where games are held and activities conducted.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.