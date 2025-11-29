Nuclear Agency Leader Warns Against Information Leaks Amid Testing Uncertainty

Washington, D.C. — The head of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) recently issued a stern warning to senior personnel regarding the importance of protecting classified information. The memo was dated November 22 and was first reported by the New York Times. The NNSA administrator, Williams, emphasized the seriousness of this directive, framing it as ‘an order.’

Williams, a former Navy submarine officer and one-term Republican congressman from western New York, began his role at the NNSA in late September. His memo highlighted the oaths of office that government employees take, reminding them of their duty to safeguard sensitive information.

This admonition comes as President Trump’s administration appears to be contemplating a return to nuclear weapons testing after nearly three decades of restraint. The ongoing ambiguity around this potential shift in policy has raised alarms among experts and officials alike.

The White House has not directly confirmed whether Trump will order explosive tests, leaving unknown air about future actions. Previously, officials indicated that Trump directed the Department of Energy and the Pentagon to pursue nuclear tests ‘on an equal basis’ with rivals such as Russia and China.

Reports suggest that Williams, along with Energy Secretary Chris Wright and various U.S. national laboratory directors, plan to meet with Trump in an effort to dissuade him from resuming further testing. Williams had indicated to lawmakers that he would oppose such a move, however, some within the administration have said that ‘all options’ remain on the table.

In response to inquiries regarding the internal memo, an NNSA spokesperson stated that the agency does not typically comment on such documents.