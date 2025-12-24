Nuggets Dominate Jazz in 135-112 Victory

DENVER, CO — The Denver Nuggets roared to a 135-112 victory over the Utah Jazz on December 22, 2025, thanks to a commanding start and a franchise-record tying 24 three-pointers. In the first four minutes, the Nuggets raced to a 19-0 lead, showcasing their offensive prowess early in the game.

This marked the second time in 17 days that the Jazz fell behind significantly, having previously faced a 23-0 deficit against the New York Knicks on December 5. Denver shot an impressive 68.2% in the first quarter and excelled from beyond the arc, hitting 15 of 28 threes in the first half, highlighted by Jamal Murray’s five three-pointers.

Murray led the Nuggets with 27 points, while Nikola Jokic recorded his 14th triple-double of the season with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists. Jokic achieved the milestone by assisting Peyton Watson for a layup in the third quarter. Cameron Johnson added 20 points, hitting all six of his three-point attempts, while Watson also scored 20 points returning from injury.

For the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen led the scoring with 27 points, and Keyonte George contributed 20 points. However, Utah struggled on the road, falling to 3-9 this season. They started poorly, missing their first ten field goal attempts and committing two turnovers before scoring.

The Nuggets continued their dominance, leading 94-67 in the third quarter before a late run from the Jazz cut the deficit to 17 points. Despite a few scoring bursts from Utah, including three quick three-pointers from Tim Hardaway Jr. early in the fourth quarter, Denver maintained control and finished the game comfortably.

This victory reaffirms Denver’s standing as a serious contender in the Western Conference, while Utah faces challenges moving forward due to injuries to key players. The Jazz will host the Memphis Grizzlies next, while the Nuggets travel to face the Dallas Mavericks.