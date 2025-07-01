Nuggets Owner Muses on Trade Scenario Involving MVP Jokic

Denver, Colorado — Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke stirred discussions on Tuesday regarding the future of NBA star Nikola Jokic during a press conference. The event primarily focused on the announcement of new front office hires but took an unexpected turn when Kroenke addressed the implications of the NBA’s second apron salary cap.

Kroenke, while discussing organizational strategies, referenced the potential impact of injuries on team dynamics. He stated, “The wrong person gets injured and very quickly you’re into a scenario where — that I never want to have to contemplate — trading No. 15 [Jokic].” Although he clarified that the Nuggets are not seeking to trade Jokic, his comments caught many fans off guard.

Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP and widely regarded as one of the best players in the league, is set for a new contract extension this offseason. However, Kroenke indicated uncertainty about whether Jokic would accept a contract now or wait for a potentially more lucrative deal next offseason.

Kroenke phrased his concerns about exceeding the league’s second apron quite cautiously. He explained, “We’re very conscious of that pushing forward and providing the resources that we can when the moment arrives.” His mention of exploring trades involving Jokic, even hypothetically, was particularly surprising, as it reflects the broader anxieties surrounding NBA salary cap management.

This unexpected narrative echoed recent events in Boston, where the Celtics scrutinized costs following Jayson Tatum‘s Achilles injury, raising questions about player mobility even for franchise icons.

As the Nuggets move forward, fans are hopeful that discussions about Jokic revolve around extensions rather than trades, regardless of the economic pressures facing NBA teams.