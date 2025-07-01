Nuggets Sign Tim Hardaway Jr. to One-Year Deal

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Nuggets have signed free agent wing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a one-year contract, according to ESPN‘s Shams Charania.

Hardaway, 33, played a key role in the Detroit Pistons‘ turnaround last season, starting 77 games and averaging 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 28 minutes per game. He shot 40.6 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range.

The veteran, now embarking on his fifth NBA team, began his career with the New York Knicks after being selected 24th overall in the 2013 draft. He has also played for the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks.

Last season, Hardaway was instrumental in the Pistons’ impressive performance, which saw the team improve from a dismal 14 wins to 44, securing a playoff berth as the No. 6 seed. Unfortunately, they were eliminated by the Knicks in the first round.

His move to the Nuggets comes on the heels of significant roster changes, as the franchise has been active in free agency. Denver has recently traded for a key player and made additional deals to bolster its lineup around stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Cap expert Yossi Gozlan notes the Nuggets are nearing the luxury tax with these roster moves. The signing of Hardaway could provide important depth for Denver, which looks to compete fiercely in the Western Conference next season.

Hardaway’s departure is a setback for the Pistons, who are now reevaluating their free agency strategy amidst gambling allegations affecting their previous plans.