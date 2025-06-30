Sports
Nuggets Trade Michael Porter Jr. to Nets for Cam Johnson
Denver, CO — The Denver Nuggets are trading Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected first-round pick in 2032 to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson, sources confirmed to The Athletic on Monday.
This trade, reported first by ESPN, is expected to provide the Nuggets with significant cap relief moving forward. Porter averaged 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season, contributing to Denver’s championship title run in 2023.
Johnson, who averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 57 games during the 2024-25 season, faced challenges with a recurring ankle injury. The trade is seen as a strategic move by the Nets, converting $20 million in cap space into a future first-round pick.
Brooklyn will have about $24 million in accessible cap space after the trade. The Nuggets aim to maximize their investment by potentially trading Porter again next year, as he enters the final year of his deal. He is set to earn $38.3 million next season, while Johnson’s contract includes a $21.1 million salary for the same period.
This trade is part of a larger strategy for both teams as they look to reshape their rosters. The deal is scheduled to be finalized on July 6.
