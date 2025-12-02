Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar Emerges as Key Player Amid Injuries

Denver, CO — The Denver Nuggets are navigating early season challenges due to injuries, but second-year forward Vlatko Cancar has emerged as a notable bright spot. Standing 6 feet 7 inches, Cancar has stepped up his game in the rotation, particularly with the absence of star players.

Since the start of the season, Cancar has become an impactful player on both offense and defense. He is averaging just over 13 minutes per game and has scored 2.9 points a game, but he boasts an impressive shooting percentage of 40% from three-point range. His defensive capabilities have been exactly what the Nuggets need as they cope without key contributors.

However, there is an important aspect of Cancar’s situation to consider: he is on a two-way contract. This means that he can only play in 50 games for the Nuggets’ main roster before he must be signed to a traditional NBA contract. At 24 years old, Cancar is making a strong case for a promotion.

The Nuggets currently have 14 players under standard contracts, just one short of the NBA’s roster limit. This gives them the flexibility to sign Cancar to a full-time deal, which could be crucial since the team may also seek external talent through trades or free agency.

Despite this, Cancar’s evolving role as a starter—particularly during the absence of fellow players Braun and Gordon—may lead the Nuggets to prioritize re-signing him. Given their need for affordable talent amid a cost-conscious roster, Cancar’s potential contract could fit well with the team’s financial strategy.

Though the Nuggets do not need to rush this decision, with the regular season still young, Cancar has a significant window of opportunity. If he continues to build trust among his teammates and the coaching staff, he may soon find a permanent spot on the roster as the season progresses.