Sports
Nuno Borges Defends His ATP Title in Bastad
Bastad, Sweden – Nuno Borges begins defending his only ATP title this Thursday at the Swedish Open. The 28-year-old Portuguese player will face Austrian Filip Misolic around 11:30 a.m. local time in the second round, having received a bye in the first round as the 35th player in the ATP rankings and the third seed.
Borges returns to the same court where he achieved his first ATP victory a year ago, defeating Rafael Nadal in the final in 2024 with scores of 6-3 and 6-2. This match remains a significant highlight in his career.
For Nadal, this was his last final before he ended his career later that year after participating in the Davis Cup.
Despite the pressure of title defense, Borges enters the tournament confident due to his successful season, which assures him that even with an early exit, he will not fall significantly in the rankings.
This week is crucial for Borges as he defends points from his previous successes, with the US Open approaching where he will also need to protect points from his past performances.
