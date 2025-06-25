Sports
Nuno Borges Eliminated in First Round of Doubles at Eastbourne
Eastbourne, England – Nuno Borges was eliminated in the first round of doubles at the Eastbourne tournament on Monday. Competing alongside American Marcos Giron, the duo faced off against Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and Uruguay’s Ariel Behar.
The match ended in a straight-set defeat for Borges and Giron, with a score of 6-2, 6-4. The match lasted one hour and four minutes. Despite the loss in doubles, both Borges and Giron have their sights set on Wimbledon, which is set to take place soon.
Borges, currently ranked 37th in the world, is scheduled to begin his singles campaign on Tuesday. He is set to play against British player Jack Pinnington Jones, who holds a ranking of 282.
The match against Pinnington Jones marks an important moment for Borges, who is the top-ranked Portuguese player and looking to make a strong showing in Eastbourne ahead of the prestigious Wimbledon tournament.
