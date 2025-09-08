Sports
Nuno Espírito Santo Leaves Nottingham Forest After Troubled Tenure
Nottingham, England – Nuno Espírito Santo is leaving his position as manager of Nottingham Forest after a tumultuous period in charge. The Portuguese coach and club owner Evangelos Marinakis mutually agreed that parting ways was the best solution. According to reports from The Athletic, Espírito Santo has already been dismissed.
The decision follows a disappointing 3-0 home loss against a rival team. Prior to that match, Espírito Santo had mentioned he would meet with Marinakis during the international break to discuss his future, leaving his prospects uncertain. However, their conversation ultimately led to his departure.
Despite leading the team to European competition for the first time in 30 years, the current season started poorly off the field. Espírito Santo expressed frustration over the club’s lack of summer signings and noted that his relationship with Marinakis had soured compared to the previous season. Tensions escalated after an on-field confrontation during a recent game where Marinakis sought explanations from Espírito Santo.
Speculation about possible successors has begun, with names like José Mourinho and Marco Silva emerging as candidates for the role. The resignation comes as Nottingham Forest prepares for a challenging match against Arsenal on September 13, a game that will be even tougher without a head coach.
Spiritual Santo joined Nottingham Forest in December 2023 during a relegation battle, which he successfully navigated. The team achieved a historic performance the following season but now faces new challenges without its manager. The club is expected to announce the official decision regarding Espírito Santo’s departure shortly.
