NURTW Chieftain Ganiyu Oyedepo Remanded for Assaulting Nollywood Actor

A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of Ganiyu Oyedepo, also known as Koko Zaria, a prominent member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), following allegations of assault against Nollywood actor Alhaji Ade Adele, popularly referred to as Baba Lawori.

The case, which has drawn significant public attention, arose from an incident alleged to have occurred on June 5, 2024, in Idimu, Lagos. It is reported that Oyedepo and his associates attacked Adele, using a bottle as a weapon, which left the actor injured.

During the court proceedings, presided over by Chief Magistrate B. Sonuga, Oyedepo was formally charged with conspiracy, assault occasioning harm, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. Despite pleading not guilty to all charges, the severity of the allegations has resulted in his remand in custody.

The prosecution, represented by Morufu Animashaun from the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), indicated that Oyedepo’s behavior contravened various sections of the Lagos State Criminal Law, particularly Sections 411, 173, and 168.

The specific charges against Oyedepo include conspiracy to commit felony, unlawfully procuring an accomplice to inflict harm, and threatening conduct that could breach the peace. Each charge carries significant legal implications under Lagos State law.

Following his arraignment, Oyedepo’s legal team, led by S. Bello and S. O. Ajetomobi, applied for bail, arguing that the charges are bailable. Chief Magistrate Sonuga reviewed the bail application and subsequently granted bail set at N2 million, requiring two sureties of similar amount.

The Chief Magistrate stipulated conditions for the sureties, including proof of good character, employment verification, and evidence of three years’ tax payments, as well as confirmation of their residence within the court’s jurisdiction.

The case is set to return to court on October 29 for further mention, with Oyedepo remaining in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service until the bail conditions are fulfilled.