NVIDIA and AMD Set to Raise GPU Prices in 2026

SEOUL, South Korea – NVIDIA and AMD are reportedly planning significant price increases for their graphics processing units (GPUs) in 2026. Sources from a South Korean tech outlet indicate that prices could rise drastically, with the NVIDIA RTX 5090 potentially reaching $5,000 by the end of the year.

The anticipated price hikes are set to begin as early as January 2026, starting with AMD. NVIDIA is expected to follow in February. The RTX 5090, which originally launched at $1,999, is projected to see an increase of 2.5 times its initial price. Meanwhile, price predictions for AMD’s RX 9000 series have not yet been disclosed.

According to industry insiders, memory prices have skyrocketed, comprising up to 80% of the average GPU bill of materials (BOM) cost. Reports suggest that memory prices could rise by 40% in the second quarter of 2026, further straining the market.

This price surge is expected to ripple through the DIY gaming PC segment, as many gamers and enthusiasts rely on affordable hardware. Recent sales figures indicated that many GPUs were available below their manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), thanks to seasonal holidays, but those trends are shifting as supply diminishes.

The surge in demand for AI-related technology has also reportedly diverted GPU supply towards customized AI factories, complicating the availability for traditional gamers. While some manufacturers are scaling down production of certain models, the actual supply of chips remains consistent.

The ongoing affordability crisis in gaming hardware may result in a disappointing year for gamers looking to upgrade their PCs in 2026, as manufacturers adjust their pricing strategies amidst a volatile market.

As the situation develops, many consumers are left wondering how these changes will impact their gaming experience and whether they can continue to afford the latest technology.