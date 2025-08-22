Nvidia CEO Praises TSMC During Visit, Discusses U.S. Interests

Taipei, Taiwan — Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia Corp., commended Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) during a visit to Taiwan on May 21, 2025. Huang stated that anyone interested in investing in TSMC would be making a wise decision, especially as the U.S. government is considering acquiring stakes in technology firms under the CHIPS Act.

Huang’s visit aimed to express gratitude to TSMC for their contributions to Nvidia’s upcoming AI chip platform, Rubin. He responded positively to inquiries about the U.S. government’s interest in obtaining equity in TSMC, asserting, “I think TSMC is one of the greatest companies in the history of humanity, and anybody who wants to buy TSMC stock is a very smart person.”

During the visit, he also revealed that TSMC is developing six new products for Nvidia, which includes a new central processing unit (CPU) and a general processing unit (GPU) aimed at enhancing AI capabilities. This follows discussions earlier this week in which U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated interest in equity stakes in companies, including semiconductor firms benefiting from the CHIPS Act.

Since its bipartisan passage in 2022, the CHIPS Act has helped boost U.S. semiconductor production, with TSMC participating in initiatives to build advanced chip fabrication plants in Arizona. However, a Wall Street Journal report noted that the U.S. has no plans to seek shares in companies with increasing investments in U.S. manufacturing.

Huang also addressed Nvidia’s plans to establish an office in Taiwan called “NVIDIA Constellation” to support its expanding workforce. He emphasized Nvidia’s collaboration with local businesses, stating, “We have many, many employees here in Taiwan, and we’re growing here because our supply chain is so busy. We need a lot of engineers to work alongside them.”

Furthermore, Nvidia faced challenges as it instructed some of its suppliers to halt production related to its H20 general processing units designed for China. This pause follows increased security concerns raised by Beijing. Huang expressed hope that discussions would resolve the issues surrounding the H20 chips, which Nvidia is still attempting to obtain an export license for following their previous ban.