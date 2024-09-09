Business
NVIDIA Corp. Exhibits Corrective Wave Structure in Recent Trading Analysis
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is currently undergoing a significant corrective trend, as revealed by a detailed Elliott Wave analysis.
According to the latest insights, the stock is in a corrective phase characterized as a flat structure, specifically identified as intermediate wave (4). Market analysts are observing a downside movement within this corrective wave, with a target price set at $84, indicating a crucial level for potential price stability where wave C would equal wave A.
In the shorter time frame, the 1-hour chart indicates that NVDA continues to decline within the minor wave C. Analysts expect the price to push lower, but an anticipated bounce could occur around the $100 mark, specifically at Trading Level1 (TL1). This bounce may materialize as wave {iv} before the final movement downward to complete the ongoing corrective pattern.
Technical analysis provided by Alessio Barretta highlights the current unfolding structure while also emphasizing the inherent risks associated with trading and investment decisions. Traders are advised to consider their financial situations carefully before proceeding with any investment based on this analysis.
Recent Posts
- Martin Ødegaard Doubtful for North London Derby Following Injury
- Massive Brush Fire Erupts in Trabuco Canyon, Prompting Evacuations
- Karnataka High Court Hears Petition Against CM Siddaramaiah Over MUDA Scam
- Nimmitabel Residents Unite Against Local Serial Pest
- Brandon Aiyuk’s Near Trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers Season Opener Against Jets
- Jannik Sinner Claims First U.S. Open Title in Historic Victory
- A Sequel to ‘The Goonies’ is Officially in Development
- Ryan Seacrest Takes Over as Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’
- Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers’ Home Opener Against Jets
- Apple Unveils Innovative AirPods Lineup with Groundbreaking Features
- Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Faces Delisting from Nasdaq
- Ryan Seacrest Takes Over Hosting Duties on Wheel of Fortune
- Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Heart Surgery
- Social Security Benefits: How Long They Last in Different States
- End of Tornado Warnings in Niagara Region
- Google Maps Enhances Disney Bus Transportation Experience
- Apple Unveils the Thinnest and Most Advanced Apple Watch Series 10
- Nik Rokahr and Callan England Jointly Awarded Sandover Medal in WAFL
- Jermain Defoe Spotted with Mystery Woman at Hertfordshire Golf Club