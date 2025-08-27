Business
Nvidia Earnings Report Could Influence Market Trends This Week
NEW YORK, NY — U.S. stocks closed Friday with anticipation as investors looked ahead to crucial earnings reports and inflation data this week.
Nvidia, the leading chipmaker, is set to release its quarterly results amid surging demand in the tech sector. Investors are eager for updates on Nvidia’s advanced offerings and plans to address evolving trade policies, especially as the company has warned of an $8 billion revenue hit due to restrictions on exports to China.
Analysts predict another sales record for Nvidia, despite challenges linked to China. The chipmaker has hinted at growing revenue, while its recent agreement with the Trump administration concerns the sales of AI chips in China.
This week will also feature the Federal Reserve‘s preferred inflation measure, which could significantly impact interest rates in September. The inflation report for July is expected on Friday. Recent comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell have heightened expectations for a potential rate cut.
Besides Nvidia, other significant companies reporting this week include Marvell Technology, Dell, and CrowdStrike. Furthermore, consumer surveys along with housing market data will be released, offering additional insights into the economy.
Lastly, a new partnership between CME Group and FanDuel will introduce event contracts, allowing users to bet on various financial outcomes, raising engagement in financial markets.
