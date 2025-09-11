Nvidia Reaches $4 Trillion Market Value, Netflix Lags Behind

NEW YORK, NY — Nvidia, the chip designer, has become the only company to reach a market value of $4 trillion as of September 2025. This milestone follows a remarkable surge in demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator chips.

Other tech giants, such as Microsoft and Apple, have come close to this figure but have not yet crossed the milestone. Microsoft approached the $4 trillion mark last month, while Apple nearly achieved it in December 2024.

Meanwhile, Netflix, known for its legacy as a media-streaming pioneer, is valued at over half a trillion dollars. The company faced challenges in 2022 but has seen a recovery since then.

Analysts are now assessing whether Netflix can achieve substantial shareholder returns similar to Nvidia’s record-breaking success. Nvidia’s recent growth has been fueled by the booming AI sector, a trend many other companies are hoping to capitalize on.

According to recent reports, Nvidia’s significant market value is supported by robust demand for its unique processors, essential for developing various AI tools. This surge marks an extraordinary market opportunity that could be rare for other companies like Netflix.

Investors have seen a staggering 1,130% return on Nvidia’s stock over the past three years, while Netflix investors have recorded a 1,160% return over the last decade. This marks a notable difference in performance for the two stocks.

Looking ahead, some analysts predict that if Netflix maintains a 15% annual growth rate, it could reach a market cap of $1.06 trillion by summer 2030 and potentially surpass $4 trillion within another decade. However, this would require Netflix to not only maintain but accelerate its growth strategy.

Key uncertainties surround Netflix’s future growth, including the potential reopening of China’s media market to international platforms and shifts in consumer preferences towards alternate media delivery platforms.

Despite these challenges, Netflix continues to adapt under its leadership, with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters steering the company into new territories. As of September 2025, Netflix remains a popular investment choice, although recent recommendations from analysts have not included the stock among the top ten for future purchases.

In contrast, the Motley Fool‘s Stock Advisor service has acknowledged Nvidia’s investment potential, citing significant returns on historical investments. As both tech companies navigate the changing market landscape, investors continue to watch closely.