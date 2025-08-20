Nvidia Set for Big Earnings Report Amid AI Growth

Santa Clara, California – Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) will release its second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings report on Aug. 27, following the market close. The semiconductor company has ventured deeply into artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), powering data centers with its cutting-edge technology.

Analysts forecast that Nvidia will report a revenue of $45.75 billion, a considerable jump from $30.04 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) are projected to rise to $1.00 from $0.68. This would represent a 52% revenue growth year-over-year, underlining Nvidia’s strong position in the market.

Meta Platforms and Alphabet are among Nvidia’s prominent clients, both indicating substantial increases in capital expenditures for data centers. Meta plans to spend an additional $30 billion this year, while Alphabet announced an increase in spending in 2025 from $75 billion to $85 billion. Microsoft is also expected to ramp up its investment in 2026.

Another point of interest for investors will be Nvidia’s deal with the White House, permitting the sale of its high-demand H20 AI chips in China. This agreement followed a challenging fiscal quarter when the company incurred a $4.5 billion charge against earnings due to a previous sales block to China.

Nvidia’s stock has a history of significant fluctuations following earnings reports. In the past quarters, it has demonstrated resilience, generally trending up despite external challenges like trade concerns. Earlier analysis of quarterly data suggests consistency in revenue growth, with Nvidia increasing its revenue by approximately $5 billion each quarter.

Looking ahead, Nvidia’s market capitalization stands at an impressive $4.4 trillion. Analysts express confidence in its continued performance, mainly propelled by increased capital expenditures from major tech firms and the likelihood of resuming sales for their prized chips in China. Investors anticipate that Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report could reflect these promising trends.