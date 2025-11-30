Business
NVIDIA Stock Drops Amid Competitive Pressures from Alphabet and Meta
NEW YORK, NY — NVIDIA Corporation‘s stock took a significant hit following news that Alphabet plans to adopt its own chips, moving away from NVIDIA products. This change comes as Meta has signaled it will purchase chips from Google at a lower cost.
Jim Cramer, the well-known financial commentator, remarked on the situation, stating that NVIDIA stock has suffered greatly. “NVIDIA was at $186 before the quarter, but it fell to $180 after its report, then further down to $177 today,” he said, highlighting a drop from $212 at the end of October.
Despite the recent challenges, Cramer urged investors to “own, don’t trade” NVIDIA stock, citing the company’s strong business foundation and a history of overcoming difficulties. “I think their problems are not insurmountable,” he added.
NVIDIA, listed on NASDAQ under NVDA, is a leader in accelerated computing and AI platforms, specializing in GPUs for gaming, cloud services, and automotive technologies. Cramer emphasized that historically, selling stocks out of fear is a mistake, especially with a company that has proven resilient over the years.
As the landscape of artificial intelligence continues to evolve, companies like NVIDIA will face scrutiny and competition. Yet, Cramer and others believe that NVIDIA’s diverse portfolio positions it well for the future.
Recent Posts
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63
- New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week
- Broncos’ Surtain and Singleton Return as Team Prepares for Commanders
- Netflix Unveils Festive Movie Lineup for 2025 Christmas Season
- Seahawks’ Riq Woolen Shines After Rough Start to Season
- Hailee Steinfeld Takes Break from Social Media Amid Steelers Showdown
- McLaurin Returns as Commanders Face Broncos on Sunday Night Football
- Barcelona Overcomes Early Setback to Beat Alavés 3-1
- Lane Kiffin Decision Looms Amid Criticism Ahead of Egg Bowl
- Amy Schumer shares candid moments with son during photo shoot
- Steelers Sign Asante Samuel Jr. Amid Injuries to Key Players
- Timberwolves Seek Second Straight Win Against Spurs
- Dallas Stars Face Ottawa Senators Tonight at Home
- Young Entrepreneurs Make Headlines with Explosive Growth
- Junior Faces Atlético Nacional in Crucial Liga BetPlay Match
- Week 13 Fantasy Sleepers: Players to Consider This Weekend
- Bills Seek Playoff Spark Against Steelers Amidst Key Injuries
- Knicks Host Raptors in Key Eastern Conference Clash Tonight
- Shedeur Sanders Takes Center Stage in Browns’ Game Against 49ers