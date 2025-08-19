NVIDIA Unveils Major Upgrade to GeForce NOW with Blackwell Architecture

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NVIDIA today revealed that its Blackwell architecture will be integrated into GeForce NOW, marking the service’s most significant update to date. This upgrade introduces NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080-class performance, advanced AI features, and cloud storage, setting a new benchmark for cloud gaming.

With the Blackwell architecture, GeForce NOW users will be able to stream games at remarkable resolutions, reaching up to 5K at 120 frames per second. Previously, such performance levels were achievable only by the most robust gaming PCs, establishing GeForce NOW as a formidable competitor in cloud gaming.

‘Bringing the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, one of the world’s most important computer graphics innovations, to GeForce NOW represents the biggest leap in cloud gaming ever,’ said Jensen Huang, NVIDIA’s CEO. ‘With Blackwell, we deliver stunning graphics, the fastest frame rates, and negligible latency, turning any device into a high-quality gaming rig.’

The upgrade further enhances the platform’s capabilities through features like Multi-Frame Generation, capable of reaching 360 fps at 1080p and ensuring click-to-pixel response times as low as 30 milliseconds. Most users in GeForce NOW-supported regions can expect sub-30-millisecond network latency, thanks to NVIDIA’s network of SuperPODs.

A new Cinematic-Quality Streaming (CQS) mode will greatly improve image quality, while the service’s game library is set to increase dramatically. Currently featuring over 2,300 games, this number will double with the Install-to-Play feature that allows players to bring their PC game collections to the cloud.

The Blackwell architecture is designed to power the most demanding games with enhanced ray tracing and AI rendering. With the introduction of RTX 5080-class GPUs, Ultimate members will experience an impressive 62 teraflops of compute performance and a frame buffer of 48GB, enhancing AI-driven gaming experiences.

The upgrade also promises to expand device compatibility, enabling performance boosts on devices such as LG TVs and the Steam Deck. GeForce NOW members will enjoy enhanced features without any increase in membership fees, which remain at $19.99 per month for Ultimate members and $9.99 for Performance members.

Gamers can expect to see the launch of anticipated titles such as Borderlands 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 alongside the rollout of the Blackwell architecture, which will begin in September 2025.