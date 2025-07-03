NWSL Free Agency Sparks Changes Ahead of 2026 Season

Portland, Oregon — The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has opened its free agency period, with key players potentially on the move ahead of the 2026 season. Notable names, including Sophía Wilson of the Portland Thorns and Trinity Rodman of the Washington Spirit, are headlining this year’s free agent class.

The announcement, made Tuesday, comes as two new expansion teams, Boston Legacy FC and a yet-to-be-named team in Denver, prepare to join the league in 2026. Teams are working diligently to retain their star players amid mounting competition for talent.

Wilson, who recently announced her pregnancy, has missed the current season. In contrast, Rodman is expected to return to action this month after recovering from a back injury. Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang emphasized the importance of keeping Rodman, stating her role is vital to both the Spirit and the NWSL’s success.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to hopefully keep her here,” Kang said in March. “She’s an integral part of our success.”

Rodman was drafted second overall by Washington in 2021 and had a lucrative contract extension worth $1.1 million in 2022, making her one of the league’s highest-paid players. Meanwhile, Wilson, the 2022 league MVP, aims to continue her impressive career once she returns.

With the free agency window now open, teams can negotiate contracts with their current or new prospects. Gotham FC has already announced changes, including the departure of forward Jess Silva and ongoing discussions with free agents, including Midge Purce and goalkeeper Ryan Campbell.

This year marks a new chapter for the NWSL, following the introduction of free agency through the 2024 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which eliminated college drafts and expansion drafts. Teams are now exploring intra-league loans and have been allotted $1,065,000 in allocation money for their rosters.

The league also unveiled its 2026 season schedule framework, highlighting its adjustments to accommodate the World Cup, which will take place in North America. With seven NWSL teams in World Cup host cities, the scheduling aims to manage stadium demands while maintaining competitive integrity.

Kicking off with the Challenge Cup on February 20, 2026, the regular season is slated to begin on March 13. The league plans to air over 120 matches across various networks, ensuring broad visibility for the NWSL and its star players.