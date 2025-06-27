NWSL Midseason Overview: Kansas City Current Dominates as Teams Strategize for Playoffs

COMMERCE CITY, Colorado — The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is officially on a summer break. After thirteen weeks of action, each team has played all others once, with the next fixtures set to start on August 1. This break offers teams a crucial opportunity to assess their performance and strategize for the remainder of the season.

Kansas City Current leads the standings by a remarkable eight points, followed closely by Orlando Pride, San Diego Wave, and Washington Spirit. Three of these four teams were semifinalists in last year’s playoffs, with San Diego Wave replacing Gotham FC.

Kansas City Current has established itself as the team to beat. In their last outing before the break, the Current defeated Gotham FC 2-1 on June 7. Their goalkeeper, Lorena, has been a standout performer, recording a league-high six shutouts. With a strong attacking force led by 2024 NWSL MVP candidate Temwa Chawinga, who continues to thrive alongside four-time winner Bia Zaneratto, the Current aims to maintain their momentum into the second half of the season.

Washington Spirit has faced its share of challenges. Following a midseason coaching change last year from Adrian González to Jonatan Giráldez, the team is returning to González’s leadership due to Giráldez’s reassignment to OL Lyonnes in France. This shift raises questions about the coaching consistency and direction as injuries have plagued the team. Key players like Andi Sullivan and rising rookies Hal Hershfelt and Croix Bethune have been sidelined, intensifying the urgency for recovery and strategic gameplay during the break.

Meanwhile, San Diego Wave has adjusted its approach under new coach Jonas Eidevall, focusing on ball possession, which has proved effective. Despite a rocky past season, the Wave is currently third in the standings, one point behind Orlando. Player Delphine Cascarino has been instrumental with three goals and five assists, showcasing the team’s depth and playmaking ability.

In player-related news, San Diego Wave confirmed the transfer of forward María Sánchez to Liga MX’s Tigres UANL. Sánchez expressed that returning to her former club was the best option for her career. She scored nine goals and had seven assists across her time with the Wave, making her mark in the league.

The league also anticipates exciting international contributions, such as Italian forward Sofia Cantore joining Washington Spirit starting July 1, enhancing the competitiveness and diversity of the NWSL.

As teams gather insights during the summer pause, they will prepare for a thrilling second half of the season, with NWSL playoffs on the horizon.