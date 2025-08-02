Sports
NWSL Returns: Seattle Reign FC Faces Off Against Angel City FC
SEATTLE, Washington — The NWSL is back in action as Seattle Reign FC prepares to take on Angel City FC on Friday, August 1. This matchup marks the ninth game of the 2025 season for the two teams, following a month-long break.
Head coach Laura Harvey has named her 13th unique lineup, building on the Reign’s momentum from their unbeaten streak of five matches. In their last outing before the break, Seattle defeated the Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1.
Angel City FC comes into this game after a friendly win over USL Super League side Carolina Ascent, where Alyssa Thompson scored four goals. However, the team sits in 11th place in the league, struggling with a record of four wins, three draws, and six losses.
“We are trying to find the right strategies to optimize our squad,” said Angel City head coach Alex Straus. His team has been busy during the break, adding new talent like Sara Doorsoun and Evelyn Shores, as well as seeing the return of midfielder Jun Endo after a long injury.
The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT at Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on Paramount+ and FanDuel Sports in the U.S., while international viewers can tune in through NWSL+.
Both teams are eager to start the second half of the season strong, with Seattle looking to maintain their success and Angel City seeking to climb the standings. The last meeting between these two teams ended in a 2-1 victory for Angel City back in March, a memory that lingers as both squads aim to redefine their campaigns.
Recent Posts
- Lazio Faces Galatasaray in Friendly After Fenerbahce Loss
- WNBA Basketball Could Move to Boston by 2027
- Israeli Source Claims Hamas Deliberately Starving Hostages Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Boxing Legend Rahman Ali Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Dragon Bravo Fire Doubles in Size, Becomes Megafire at Grand Canyon
- FC Red Bull Salzburg Kicks Off Bundesliga Season Against SV Ried
- Houston Faces Possible Weekend Flooding as Rain Chances Increase
- Marv Levy Celebrates 100th Birthday with Hall of Fame Honors
- Marta Kostyuk Shakes Hands with Daria Kasatkina at Canadian Open
- Luka Dončić Signs $165 Million Extension with Lakers
- Michelsen and Tien Set for ATP Rivalry Showdown
- Tensions Rise Between Akash Deep and Ben Duckett at The Oval Test
- FDA Issues Recall Warnings for Multiple Food Products Over Allergen Risks
- Luka Dončić Reveals Dramatic Physique Transformation Ahead of New NBA Season
- Ravindra Jadeja Sets New Record in Test Series Against England
- Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt Wins Tour de France Stage 8 to Claim Yellow Jersey
- Gasperini Announces Squad for Friendly Against Lens Ahead of Season
- Paige DeSorbo Reflects on Breakup and Exit from Bravo Series
- Weekend Forecast: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Ahead
- Alonso, Stroll Shine Despite Injury During Hungarian Grand Prix Practice