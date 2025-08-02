NWSL Returns: Seattle Reign FC Faces Off Against Angel City FC

SEATTLE, Washington — The NWSL is back in action as Seattle Reign FC prepares to take on Angel City FC on Friday, August 1. This matchup marks the ninth game of the 2025 season for the two teams, following a month-long break.

Head coach Laura Harvey has named her 13th unique lineup, building on the Reign’s momentum from their unbeaten streak of five matches. In their last outing before the break, Seattle defeated the Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1.

Angel City FC comes into this game after a friendly win over USL Super League side Carolina Ascent, where Alyssa Thompson scored four goals. However, the team sits in 11th place in the league, struggling with a record of four wins, three draws, and six losses.

“We are trying to find the right strategies to optimize our squad,” said Angel City head coach Alex Straus. His team has been busy during the break, adding new talent like Sara Doorsoun and Evelyn Shores, as well as seeing the return of midfielder Jun Endo after a long injury.

The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT at Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on Paramount+ and FanDuel Sports in the U.S., while international viewers can tune in through NWSL+.

Both teams are eager to start the second half of the season strong, with Seattle looking to maintain their success and Angel City seeking to climb the standings. The last meeting between these two teams ended in a 2-1 victory for Angel City back in March, a memory that lingers as both squads aim to redefine their campaigns.