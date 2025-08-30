NWSL Week 18 Preview: Kansas City Current Dominates as Race Heats Up

Kansas City, MO — As the NWSL playoffs approach, the Week 18 preview shows excitement brewing with teams making their final pushes for postseason spots. The Kansas City Current continue their dominant season, riding high after a recent 2-0 win against Portland, marking their sixth consecutive victory on the road.

Temwa Chawinga leads the league in scoring, having netted 11 goals this season. Current goalkeeper Lorena has been pivotal, recording nine clean sheets, tying a league record. Facing the North Carolina Courage this weekend, Kansas City looks to maintain their winning streak.

Meanwhile, Racing Louisville has made significant strides this season, currently sitting in seventh place, just a point behind the sixth-place Seattle Reign. Emma Sears, with seven goals this season, has significantly contributed to the club’s playoff aspirations. This weekend, Louisville will challenge the Houston Dash, who have recently gained momentum with Kiki Van Zanten and Yazmeen Ryan making key contributions.

Houston, under coach Fabrice Gautrat, has been on an upswing, currently unbeaten in their last four games. Michelle Alozie’s key goal against Gotham has instilled a sense of determination within the team.

The Seattle Reign, currently in sixth place, will face the San Diego Wave, who aim to improve their playoff chances. Both teams are vying for crucial points, and last season’s encounter saw the Reign emerge victorious.

Portland Thorns will host the Utah Royals, with the Thorns aiming to bounce back from a disappointing loss against Kansas City. Rookie Pietra Tordin and veteran Reilyn Turner are expected to step up for Portland.

In the capital, the Washington Spirit will take on Chicago, with both teams looking to secure vital points for their playoff hopes. Washington rides high after a thrilling win against Bay FC, while the Red Stars look to recover from a recent draw with North Carolina.

Angel City FC, fresh off a win against Orlando, will host Bay FC. With Alyssa Thompson scoring the game’s only goal last week, Angel City seeks to maintain their positive trajectory.

This weekend promises to be intense, with playoff positions on the line and teams eager to show their grit.