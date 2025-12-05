Sports
NWSLPA Files Grievance Over Rodman’s Contract Rejection
Fargo, ND – The National Women’s Soccer League Players Association (NWSLPA) has filed a grievance against the league, claiming a violation of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) following the rejection of a record-setting contract for star forward Trinity Rodman.
The grievance, submitted on Wednesday, asserts that the NWSL‘s veto of the multi-year contract between Rodman and the Washington Spirit infringed upon her free agency rights. The deal was reportedly structured to backload payments in the final seasons, aiming to raise her average compensation over $1 million annually.
Sources familiar with the agreement indicated that the contract would be a four-year pact, making it the largest in NWSL history. However, the league countered, stating it violated competition rules and accused Rodman of “salary cap circumvention.”
In defense, the players’ association labeled the contract as permissible under the CBA, insisting that it remained within the projected salary cap for future years. A spokesperson from the NWSL emphasized their commitment to retaining Rodman, stating, “Our goal is to ensure that the very best players in the world, including Trinity, continue to call this league home.”
Rodman’s existing contract is set to expire at the end of this month. With the grievance filed, the league has 14 days to respond. If unresolved, a grievance committee will step in, followed by potential arbitration.
Rodman was selected by the Spirit with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft and has played a crucial role in the team, helping secure its first NWSL Championship in her rookie year. Following her stellar debut, she signed a four-year deal worth $1.1 million.
Spirit Owner Michele Kang reiterated her commitment to keeping Rodman, while recent reports detail that Rodman has received offers from European clubs that surpass NWSL salary cap limits.
The league’s current salary cap is projected to rise yearly, reaching approximately $4.9 million by 2029. This growth is expected following the expiration of the NWSL’s $240 million media rights deal in 2027.
As this situation unfolds, concerns persist over the NWSL’s ability to attract top talent amid salary cap restrictions. The potential loss of Rodman, a prominent figure in the league, would further heighten these worries, particularly after recent player departures.
