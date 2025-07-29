News
NYC Gun Seizures Lead to Record Low Shootings and Homicides
NEW YORK – Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced today that the police have removed over 3,000 illegal firearms from the streets of New York City this year alone. This success contributes to a significant decrease in gun violence in the city, with shootings down by 54 percent and homicides reduced by 36 percent since Adams took office in January 2022.
“Nothing makes me prouder than the records we are setting in the fight against gun violence that are making our city safer,” Mayor Adams stated during a press conference in the Bronx. He highlighted that the continued cooperation among law enforcement has led to the seizure of more than 22,700 illegal firearms since the start of his administration.
Commissioner Tisch emphasized the impact of the NYPD’s efforts, mentioning that during the first half of 2025, New York City recorded the lowest number of shooting victims in history and tied its all-time low for shooting incidents. “When 3,000 guns are taken off the street, the impact on public safety is unquestionable – and we are already seeing the results,” she said.
The police department’s strategies include focused enforcement against violent gangs, which led to 48 gang takedowns this year, resulting in 347 arrests and the seizure of 236 firearms. “Our officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep us all safe,” Tisch added.
Data shows that from January through June 2025, NYC experienced a 5.5 percent decline in major crimes, resulting in 3,348 fewer victims compared to the previous year. Major crime reductions have also extended to transit crime and hate crimes.
Despite these achievements, the emergence of ghost guns – untraceable firearms assembled from kits or printed using 3-D technology – presents continuing challenges. Over 1,500 ghost guns have been seized since Adams took office. “The proliferation of ghost guns is a real concern, and we need federal help to address this issue,” Adams stated.
Local lawmakers have echoed the need for continued action against gun violence. “Each firearm taken out of circulation represents a potential act of violence prevented,” said Assemblymember Chantel Jackson. The collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies highlight a commitment to reducing illegal firearms and enhancing public safety.
Adams affirmed that ending gun violence remains a top priority for his administration, as they continue to implement strategies to keep the community safe. “We will keep pressing for more results to ensure that New York City remains the safest big city in America,” he concluded.
