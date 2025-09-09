Business
NYC Health + Hospitals Integrates Operations with Oracle Cloud Apps
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest municipal health care system in the U.S., has announced a significant upgrade to its operations. The health care network will implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to streamline its finance, supply chain, and human resource processes.
This transition aims to improve efficiency, enhance data security, and reduce dependency on outdated software and hardware across its facilities. With over 45,000 employees serving more than one million patients annually, NYC Health + Hospitals needed a unified platform to meet increasing patient demands and to provide high-quality care.
“With high-quality health care at the core of our mission, operating with siloed data was neither efficient nor sustainable,” said Danielle DiBari, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer and senior vice president of Business Operations at NYC Health + Hospitals. “With Oracle, we’ll have the reliable data we need to optimize operational processes and better serve our patients.”
Oracle’s cloud applications will enable NYC Health + Hospitals to enhance its operational workflows and reduce manual processes, ultimately allowing the staff to devote more time to patient care.
As the healthcare sector faces increasing complexities, Steve Miranda, executive vice president of Applications Development at Oracle, noted that the technology offered will boost operational efficiency. “With Oracle Fusion Applications, the speed and accuracy of business processes will improve, fostering healthcare innovation, as the organization continues to provide the best care possible to its patients,” Miranda said.
NYC Health + Hospitals began its collaboration with Oracle Fusion Applications in November 2024, marking an important step towards modernizing its infrastructure and strengthening its commitment to high-quality care for New York City’s diverse communities.
