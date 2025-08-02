NYC Summer Events: Streets Closed, New Shops, and Concerts in August

NEW YORK, NY — The city is set to host its annual Summer Streets event on three Saturdays this August: August 2, 9, and 16, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will close several miles of Lafayette Street and Park Avenue to traffic, creating a space for pedestrians and cyclists.

The route begins at the Brooklyn Bridge, continues north on Centre Street, and turns left onto Lafayette Street. Participants can enjoy a variety of cultural programs, performances, fitness classes, interactive art exhibits, and rest stops along the way.

The event will take place rain or shine. Those interested can take advantage of free Citi Bike day passes using the promo code LYFTSUMMER25 on the Citi Bike App.

In other news, Warby Parker has opened its 300th location at the Brookfield Place mall, continuing the trend of new businesses in the area. Hudson Eats has also welcomed the arrival of Carrot Express.

Fans of live music can look forward to the next Music in Duane Park concert on August 14, featuring Brooklyn-based singer and composer Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The artist offers a blend of jazz and soul music rooted in her diverse cultural heritage.

As part of the festivities, Wagner Park will host events starting August 7 with performances by Grammy-winner Bilal, highlighting the diverse range of activities available in the city this summer.