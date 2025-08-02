NYT’s Connections Game Challenges Players with Word Puzzles

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Times‘ latest word game, Connections, has captivated players with its unique challenge of grouping words based on common themes. Every day at midnight, the game resets, introducing a fresh set of 16 words that players must categorize into groups of four.

Connections requires participants to identify and group words that share a common thread, such as categories that may include book titles, software names, or country names. Unlike many word games, players have the opportunity to rearrange and shuffle the board, which can help in recognizing patterns and connections.

The game is color-coded according to difficulty, with yellow being the easiest and purple being the most challenging. Players have up to four mistakes allowed before the game ends, providing some leeway as they navigate through tricky options.

Wyna Liu, the associate puzzle editor at the Times, has been instrumental in developing Connections, which has quickly gained popularity alongside classic puzzles like Wordle. Players can also share their results on social media, fostering a sense of community as friends challenge each other.

For those needing help, hints and strategies are often provided online. As players engage with Connections, the NYT continues to release new puzzles, ensuring the excitement remains high for fans of word games.

The game’s recent edition, #782, has received attention for its complexity, but players are encouraged not to be discouraged by mistakes as new puzzles arrive daily.