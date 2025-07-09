Entertainment
NYT Connections Game Hints and Answers for July 8, 2025
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times (NYT) released its daily word game, Connections, at midnight local time on July 8, 2025. This popular puzzle requires players to sort a grid of 16 words into four themed groups of four words each.
The game challenges players to identify connections among the words, which can often include red herrings to mislead them. Groups may consist of names, phrases, or words sharing a common theme. The difficulty of each group is color-coded, with yellow being the easiest and purple the hardest.
Today’s puzzle features the words: Fling, Key, Carpenter, Bench, Pin, Candy, Major, Thing, Mirror, Legend, Affair, Code, Scale, Password, Locker, Relations. Players are encouraged to uncover connections as they progress, and each incorrect guess results in a loss of a life. If four mistakes are made, the game ends automatically.
For those seeking assistance, hints are offered to point toward each group. Players can engage with community discussions via Discord to share tips and strategies.
One player noted a key in deciphering today’s puzzle involved grouping certain ‘Johns’—such as John Legend and John Major—while differentiating between the various themes associated with the words featured.
Connections presents a unique challenge each day, with an archive available for subscribers who wish to revisit past puzzles. Players are motivated to share their results on social media, furthering the game’s engaging community aspect.
Tomorrow’s puzzle promises to bring another round of word-finding excitement, inviting players to test their linguistic skills once again.
