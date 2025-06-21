Entertainment
NYT’s Connections Game Hits New Heights with Challenging Puzzles
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times‘ new game, Connections, has become immensely popular among puzzle enthusiasts. Launched recently, the game invites players to find common threads among different words.
Each day, Connections offers a fresh set of 16 words that players must divide into four categories. Although multiple words may seem to fit together, only one correct grouping exists. If players identify all four words correctly, those words disappear from the board. However, players have a maximum of four mistakes before the game concludes.
“Connections creates a unique challenge, similar to Wordle, but with its own twist,” said Wyna Liu, the associate puzzle editor credited with developing the game. “Players really engage with words and their meanings.”
Those seeking a smoother gameplay experience can rearrange the board, and words are color-coded by difficulty: yellow is the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple. Players can also share their results on social media, adding a social aspect to the game.
Connections resets daily at midnight, increasing in complexity each time. Today’s puzzle, Connections #740, is a new opportunity for players, even if some miss the answer.
“Don’t feel discouraged if you can’t guess it right away,” urges Liu. “There will always be new puzzles to test your skills.”
