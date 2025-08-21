NYT Connections Game Reveals New Puzzle Hints and Answers

New York City, NY — The New York Times has announced the hints and answers for today’s NYT Connections puzzle, game #802, which launched at midnight local time. Players are challenged to group a grid of 16 words into four categories based on common themes.

Today’s puzzle features four distinct groups, which range in difficulty from the easiest yellow category to the more challenging purple category. The yellow category includes words related to accidents and mistakes, while the green category explores fictional places. The blue category comprises items associated with communication, and the purple category contains words that can be followed by a term for a quick doodle.

Hints for the categories include that the yellow group centers on blunders such as ‘Boo-Boo’ and ‘Gaffe.’ The green group consists of ‘Dream,’ ‘Fantasy,’ and ‘Never Never,’ all relating to lands of imagination. The blue group identifies communication tools like ‘Insect,’ ‘Radio Tower,’ and ‘Teletubby’ as having antennae. Lastly, the purple category revolves around terms like ‘Cheese Doodle’ and ‘Yankee Doodle.’

Player feedback indicates that some found the purple category, often the most difficult, particularly tricky. Many players engage with the NYT Connections community for tips and hints to maintain their winning streaks. As the game has quickly gained popularity, sharing results on social media among friends keeps the competition alive.

Today’s game promises engaging wordplay, adding an extra layer of fun for players aiming to hone their skills. With the New York Times expanding its portfolio of word games, NYT Connections is a great way to challenge oneself daily.