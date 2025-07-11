NYT Connections Hints and Answers for July 11

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 — Players of the popular New York Times game, Connections, eagerly await daily puzzles, which go live at midnight local time. Today, players face a new challenge and a set of clues to solve the grid of 16 words.

The game requires players to group the words into four categories of four, with each category marked by a color to indicate difficulty. The yellow group is typically the easiest, while the purple group is the most challenging and often includes wordplay. Players can shuffle the words to uncover connections. Making four errors results in a game over, adding excitement to the challenge.

Today’s hints indicate various categories, and players are encouraged to use strategies to connect the words effectively. Kris Holt, the writer who covers the Connections game, emphasizes that having physical reminders of shared experiences can enhance enjoyment of such games.

In today’s gameplay, Holt shared insights into his process of identifying groups, pointing out how he initially struggled with categorizing words related to birds. Eventually, he found groups using homophones, although he faced difficulty in others. He urges players to think critically and avoid rushing, as making connections requires careful thought.

Readers are reminded of the community around the puzzle, emphasizing the shared joy in solving these games together. With every puzzle providing a unique combination of words, players can also access a history of previous puzzles if they have a subscription.

In terms of today’s Connections words, Holt expressed the complexity of the game and the thrill of eventual success. He encouraged participation in discussions about the game, emphasizing community engagement and enjoyment while keeping the experience lighthearted.