NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times is inviting players to engage with its daily word game, Connections, featuring new clues and answers for Monday, June 23. Every day, players receive a fresh puzzle at midnight, challenging them to group 16 words into four connected categories.

Participants can play on the New York Times website or on the NYT Games app. The game requires players to deduce links among the words, which might include common items or topics. As players categorize the words, they face varying levels of difficulty, often color-coded for guidance. The yellow group is generally the easiest, while the purple group presents the most challenging connections.

The hints for today’s game provide a starting point for those who might need assistance. For instance, one possible group may include different types of COCKTAIL. Previous games have seen similar themes, making it imperative to think laterally when identifying connections.

As players engage with today’s puzzle, mistakes are limited to four, adding a strategic element to the gameplay. Players can enjoy sharing their results on social media and can explore previous games through the Connections archive, accessible to those with an NYT All Access or Games subscription.

This interactive game encourages community interaction, where players can also provide feedback on the hints and strategies discussed in the NYT Connections community.

