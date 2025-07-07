NYT Connections Offers Puzzle Hints for July 7, 2025

NEW YORK, NY — The daily NYT Connections puzzle goes live at midnight local time, and today is no exception. Players are urged to get ready for a new round of word fun starting July 7, 2025. Each day presents a grid of 16 words to organize into four themed categories.

Kris Holt, a contributor for Forbes who covers games, welcomes players with an upbeat tone. “I’m delighted to be back with you for another weekday run of this column,” Holt says. He kicks off the article with musical recommendations, including a nostalgic nod to Motown classics.

The game challenges players to group the words based on connections. Each group is color-coded: yellow typically represents easy connections, blue and green are moderate, while purple often involves wordplay and greater difficulty.

In today’s puzzle, players are warned that themes can be tricky. A special hint includes that players might need to think outside the box as words can fit multiple categories. Participants receive notifications when they’re close to a correct group but still have work to do.

Should mistakes happen, players can afford up to four before it’s game over. Holt encourages the community to engage, share results on social media, and provide feedback on the game.

The connection puzzle is a part of a growing trend among word games offered by the New York Times, inviting more players to discover and connect words every day.