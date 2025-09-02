NYT Connections Puzzle Challenges Players with Poetry and Sports

New York, NY – Today’s New York Times Connections puzzle proved to be quite a challenge for players, as it was released at midnight in various time zones.

Game #813 featured clues that stumped many, particularly in categories related to American sports and poetry. Several players found themselves confused between the New Zealand singer Lorde and poet Audre Lorde, reflecting the game’s twisting categories.

One player who completed the puzzle noted that despite focusing on categories, they got caught trying to connect groups by themes such as religion and leadership. They successfully identified the yellow group of words but failed to finalize their connections due to one mistake.

Navigating between easy, medium, hard, and very hard groups, the game requires not only attention to detail but also a good grasp of varied topics. Each category gives players four attempts to find the correct groups of words, allowing for a few errors along the way.

“This game is a little more complex than Wordle, and it truly tests your word association,” a frequent player said. “You have to be careful of homophones and other tricks the game throws at you.”

Players can access NYT Connections for free on both desktop and mobile versions of the New York Times website, making it widely available for all puzzle enthusiasts.

Today’s game delivered a sense of accomplishment to those who finished it, showcasing the blend of challenges that keep players returning to tackle new puzzles.