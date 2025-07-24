Entertainment
NYT Connections Puzzle Hints and Solutions for July 24
NEW YORK, NY — The daily NYT Connections puzzle, a popular word game from The New York Times, went live at midnight on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Players must arrange 16 words into four groups based on shared themes. Today’s challenge includes words such as ‘Steel,’ ‘Giant,’ ‘Knick,’ and ‘Jet.’
The goal of the game is to identify connections among the words, which can vary in difficulty. The groups are color-coded: yellow is the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple, which is typically the hardest. Players can shuffle words to discover links and must avoid making four incorrect guesses, which would end the game.
In an ongoing column, Kris Holt, a contributor for Forbes, shares insights and hints about the NYT Connections game, engaging a community of players via Discord for discussions and feedback. Holt recently mentioned that while stepping back from video gaming, they continue to cover the industry, including a weekly roundup of indie games.
For today’s puzzle, players can expect some tricky links. The ‘yellow’ group consists of words describing something big, which include ‘Mammoth’ and ‘Giant.’ The ‘green’ theme features synonyms for leaving such as ‘Dip’ and ‘Bounce.’ In the ‘blue’ section, basketball-related terms like ‘Knick,’ ‘Jet,’ and ‘Net’ are found. Finally, ‘Steal,’ ‘Nick,’ ‘Lute,’ and ‘Rabe’ create the ‘purple’ theme through connections involving homophones.
Whether a seasoned player or new, all participants can find hints and answers to enhance their gameplay experience. Each day presents a new puzzle, offering a chance to engage with friends and share results on social media.
Today’s NYT Connections answers provide players with the satisfaction of solving and help prepare them for the next daily challenge. Keep an eye out tomorrow for fresh hints and answers!
Recent Posts
- Thunderstorms Ground Flights at Denver International Airport
- Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match
- Buccaneers Place 449-Pound Rookie Desmond Watson on NFI List Due to Weight
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights
- Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup
- Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Cautiously Sits Out Drills Due to Tightness
- Poppi Beverage Settlement to Pay Nearly $9 Million to Consumers