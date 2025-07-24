NYT Connections Puzzle Hints and Solutions for July 24

NEW YORK, NY — The daily NYT Connections puzzle, a popular word game from The New York Times, went live at midnight on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Players must arrange 16 words into four groups based on shared themes. Today’s challenge includes words such as ‘Steel,’ ‘Giant,’ ‘Knick,’ and ‘Jet.’

The goal of the game is to identify connections among the words, which can vary in difficulty. The groups are color-coded: yellow is the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple, which is typically the hardest. Players can shuffle words to discover links and must avoid making four incorrect guesses, which would end the game.

In an ongoing column, Kris Holt, a contributor for Forbes, shares insights and hints about the NYT Connections game, engaging a community of players via Discord for discussions and feedback. Holt recently mentioned that while stepping back from video gaming, they continue to cover the industry, including a weekly roundup of indie games.

For today’s puzzle, players can expect some tricky links. The ‘yellow’ group consists of words describing something big, which include ‘Mammoth’ and ‘Giant.’ The ‘green’ theme features synonyms for leaving such as ‘Dip’ and ‘Bounce.’ In the ‘blue’ section, basketball-related terms like ‘Knick,’ ‘Jet,’ and ‘Net’ are found. Finally, ‘Steal,’ ‘Nick,’ ‘Lute,’ and ‘Rabe’ create the ‘purple’ theme through connections involving homophones.

Whether a seasoned player or new, all participants can find hints and answers to enhance their gameplay experience. Each day presents a new puzzle, offering a chance to engage with friends and share results on social media.

Today’s NYT Connections answers provide players with the satisfaction of solving and help prepare them for the next daily challenge. Keep an eye out tomorrow for fresh hints and answers!