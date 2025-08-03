NYT Mini Crossword Challenges Players with New Clues for August 3

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times‘ Mini Crossword is attracting players again with its latest clues for August 3, 2025. Each day, the puzzle offers a bite-sized challenge designed to be completed quickly, yet its straightforwardness can be deceptive.

This particular puzzle features a set of clues that may leave players scratching their heads. Among the notable entries is ‘Red ____ Supernova,’ a single by artist Chappell Roan, and ‘Printer supply,’ referencing the essential office item, toner.

Kris Holt, a contributor who covers video games and word games, provided insights into the puzzle’s challenges. “It’s always frustrating when one clue hinges on another. Many players engage in speed running through the clues, and anything that disrupts that flow can be annoying,” Holt noted.

The puzzle consists of a five by five grid, sometimes larger, with only a few clues in each direction, making it a popular choice for those looking for a quick cerebral workout. However, players need a subscription to access previous puzzles.

For today’s puzzle, the answers include ‘WINE’ for a road trip with frequent stops for reds and ‘TONER’ as a printer supply. The full list of clues and answers reflects the blend of straightforward and tricky hints often found in the Mini crossword.

As the popularity of the NYT Mini continues, players are encouraged to approach each day’s puzzle with a fresh mindset. “It’s all about persistence and enjoying the process of wordplay,” Holt concluded. Each day brings new challenges and new opportunities to engage with word games.