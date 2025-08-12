Tuesday’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers Unveiled

New York, NY

On August 11, 2025, the New York Times released its latest Mini Crossword, offering fans a quick and engaging challenge. The NYT Mini, a smaller version of the traditional crossword, consists of just five by five grids. Daily puzzles typically feature three to five clues in each direction.

Unlike the larger crossword, the NYT Mini is free to play on the official website or the NYT Games app. However, access to previous puzzles requires a subscription.

Today’s puzzle featured a mix of clues that ranged from straightforward to tricky. Among them, clues included *Workplace for scientists—a LAB—and *Grub, which is answered with the word CHOW. One of the trickiest was the clue for someone who’s always taking jabs at you, which was BOXER, though many players might lean towards BULLY because of its fitting letters.

Additional answers included DOXED, which refers to revealing someone’s private information, and the Spanish word for ‘but’—PERO. Players also encountered clues like LCD, referring to a type of TV screen, and the phrase ‘a hop, skip, and a jump’, which was abbreviated as AHOP.

The puzzle posed some challenges due to its clever clues. For instance, players familiar with the internet culture may find ‘doxed’ easier, while understanding basic Spanish could assist with PERO. In total, the grid contained a playful mix of 3 and 4-letter words that left some participants eager for the next day’s puzzle.

Crossword enthusiasts shared their experiences online, discussing which clues tripped them up. As the popularity of the NYT Mini crossword continues to grow, players look forward to more engaging challenges in the future.