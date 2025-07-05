NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for July 5, 2025

New York, NY — The New York Times Mini Crossword for July 5, 2025, is ready for puzzlers after a holiday break. As a fun and quick challenge, the Mini Crossword is perfect for anyone looking to engage their minds while enjoying their morning coffee or commuting.

This Mini version is smaller and free-to-play, allowing access without a subscription to The New York Times. It can be played on their website or via the mobile app, which also includes archived puzzles.

Today’s clues range in difficulty, with hints suggesting pop culture references, geography, and sports trivia. For instance, one clue for 7 Across asked for the state mammal of Wyoming, while another clue for 11 Across referenced Shanghai-born NBA Hall of Famer Yao Ming.

The answers to today’s clues are as follows:

1A. Blasts with unwanted messages – SPAMS

6A. Orderly assortment – ARRAY

7A. Its state mammal is the bison, and its state sport is rodeo – WYOMING

9A. “Let me think…” – HMM

10A. Hawaii’s Mauna ___ – LOA

11A. Shanghai-born N.B.A. Hall-of-Famer who stood at 7’6″ – YAO MING

13A. Emotionless, as a gaze – STONY

14A. Another name for an earthquake – SEISM

1D. Lead a Catholic ceremony – SAY MASS

2D. Hype up – PROMOTE

3D. Place for Popeye’s anchor tattoo – ARM

4D. Ballots cast from home – MAIL INS

5D. Thesaurus listing – SYNONYM

7D. Alphabetically last of the “five W’s” – WHY

8D. Silly joke – GAG

12D. “Excusez-___!” – MOI

The puzzle offered a satisfying challenge for many solvers, with several citing 7 Across as a key entry that helped unlock other words. While puzzles can be tricky and test one’s memory, they provide an enjoyable way to exercise the mind. What was your time on today’s puzzle?