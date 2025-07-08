NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for July 7, 2025

New York, NY – The New York Times Mini Crossword for July 7, 2025, offers a fun and quick puzzle for enthusiasts. Designed as a smaller, accessible version of its larger sibling, the Mini Crossword can be played for free on the web or through The Times app.

The clues for this Mini provide players with a fast-paced opportunity to test their knowledge and speed. The answers include popular topics from coffee to figure skating, engaging a wide audience. Here are the clues and the respective answers:

Across: 1A. Coffee, informally … or a big coffee-producing island – JAVA; 5A. Figure skating jump – AXEL; 6A. Wide-ranging music playlists – MIXES; 8A. On deck – NEXT; 9A. Down Under welcome – GDAY.

Down: 1D. Print issue? – JAM; 2D. Cutting down – AXING; 3D. Annoyed – VEXED; 4D. Virtual assistant whose name starts with the same letter as its parent company – ALEXA; 7D. Wilbur’s home in ‘Charlotte‘s Web’ – STY.

The puzzle aims to quickly engage players but can become challenging when clues confound expectations. Players often enjoy the instantaneous gratification of completing the puzzle.

In related news, engagement with puzzles like the NYT Mini continues to grow, becoming a staple of morning routines for many.