NYT Mini Crossword Expands with New Clues and Larger Grid

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times has introduced a new edition of its popular Mini Crossword, featuring a larger grid and expanded clues. This latest version was released on August 30, 2025.

The NYT Mini Crossword usually consists of a 5×5 grid with three to five clues in each direction. However, this time, the puzzle features a 7×7 grid, allowing for more intricate and challenging clues.

“I try to beat the standard weekday grid in less than a minute, but this one took longer,” said a crossword enthusiast after attempting the new puzzle. The extra space in this Mini Crossword created a more complex challenge, making it a bit tougher than usual.

One clue that stumped many was, “It might be blown in the fourth quarter,” which referred to a whistle. Other clues included, “Egg-laying mother” for hen, and “Proud father of daughters, in lingo,” which answered as girl dad.

The Mini Crossword is free to play and available on the NYT Games app, but a subscription is required to access past puzzles. Despite the challenges, many players welcome the chance to engage with a more demanding puzzle.

This larger format is part of the NYT’s ongoing efforts to engage crossword enthusiasts in new ways. Fans of the Mini Crossword are encouraged to try their hand at solving the new puzzle.

As many players wrap their heads around the latest clues, the fun of solving the NYT Mini Crossword continues to provide an enjoyable daily distraction for puzzle lovers.