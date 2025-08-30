Entertainment
NYT Mini Crossword Expands with New Clues and Larger Grid
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times has introduced a new edition of its popular Mini Crossword, featuring a larger grid and expanded clues. This latest version was released on August 30, 2025.
The NYT Mini Crossword usually consists of a 5×5 grid with three to five clues in each direction. However, this time, the puzzle features a 7×7 grid, allowing for more intricate and challenging clues.
“I try to beat the standard weekday grid in less than a minute, but this one took longer,” said a crossword enthusiast after attempting the new puzzle. The extra space in this Mini Crossword created a more complex challenge, making it a bit tougher than usual.
One clue that stumped many was, “It might be blown in the fourth quarter,” which referred to a whistle. Other clues included, “Egg-laying mother” for hen, and “Proud father of daughters, in lingo,” which answered as girl dad.
The Mini Crossword is free to play and available on the NYT Games app, but a subscription is required to access past puzzles. Despite the challenges, many players welcome the chance to engage with a more demanding puzzle.
This larger format is part of the NYT’s ongoing efforts to engage crossword enthusiasts in new ways. Fans of the Mini Crossword are encouraged to try their hand at solving the new puzzle.
As many players wrap their heads around the latest clues, the fun of solving the NYT Mini Crossword continues to provide an enjoyable daily distraction for puzzle lovers.
Recent Posts
- Stan Lee Reflects on Controversial Death of Gwen Stacy
- Monterey County Fair Opens Thursday with Concerts and New Food Options
- Walter Family Set for Season 3 Amid Cliffhanger
- Dylan Moore Returns to Rangers, Seeks New Beginning
- Igor Lichnovsky Scores as Match Played Behind Closed Doors
- Tennessee Cash 4 Winning Numbers Announced for August 28, 2025
- No Threat Found After Report of Gun at USF
- Kentucky Lottery Results for August 25-30, 2025
- Kyle Whittingham Returns for 21st Season as Utah Head Coach
- Mississippi Players Win $2 Million in Mega Millions, Powerball
- Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release
- Texas Lottery Commission to be Abolished as TDLR Takes Over
- Virginia’s $348 Million Lottery Winner Remains Anonymous
- UCLA Football Head Coach Previews Upcoming Game against Utah
- Vermont Lottery Results for August 27, 2025
- East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot
- Latest Lottery Results Announced for August 30, 2025
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $815 Million Ahead of Next Drawing
- Texas Lottery Case Returns to District Court Amid Money Laundering Allegations
- Cal’s Freshman QB Faces Road Challenge in Season Opener at Oregon State