NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers for August 4

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times Mini Crossword for August 4 offered intriguing clues for puzzle enthusiasts. The Mini Crossword features a compact five-by-five grid, which presents a fun challenge for players.

This edition included various clues such as ‘A running bill during happy hour’ and ‘Bart and Lisa’s dad.’ The game is free to play on the NYT or NYT Games app, although accessing the archive requires a subscription.

Also highlighted were clues revealing answers like ‘HOMER’ for a biased sports fan and ‘APPLE’ which playfully pointed to the tech giant responsible for the ‘i’ in iPhone, iPad, and more.

The puzzle also featured classic phrases, with answers like ‘YIELD’ for a triangular road sign and ‘CDS’ for items found in a music library. Others included ‘TOPIC’ for a conversation subject and ‘AMPED’ for being very excited.

Responding to player insights, puzzles may vary in size and complexity, especially on weekends. For instance, Saturday puzzles often include more clues.

Players enjoyed the Mini Crossword, with some taking less than a minute to complete today’s puzzle. A contributor mentioned needing a quick glance at the keyboard to remember ‘TAB’ as the key above Caps Lock.

Fans of the game can look forward to more clues and answers, with a fresh challenge set for the following day’s puzzle. Stay tuned for further coverage of NYT Mini and other engaging word games.