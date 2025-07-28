Entertainment
NYT Strands Game #512 Features Garden-themed Puzzle
New York, NY – The New York Times revealed its latest word game, Strands, presenting the challenge for game #512 on Sunday. The theme for today’s puzzle is “Inch by inch, row by row,” inviting players to dig into gardening terms.
Players tackling Strands will discover a spangram, VEGETABLEGARDEN, that requires uncovering a variety of words related to the theme. Hints throughout the game guide users to words like GROW, RIPEN, and HARVEST, making for a fun yet challenging experience.
One contributor noted that a notable aspect of today’s puzzle was the presence of many five-letter non-game words, complicating the search. “I found GROW easily enough, but a lack of patience drew me to hints,” they said, reflecting on their strategy. The contributor added that their gardening skills are limited and often result in dead plants instead of thriving veggies.
The NYT Strands game has become a staple among word enthusiasts, joining the ranks of other popular games like Wordle and Connections. It has been well-received since its launch a year ago and can be played on both desktop and mobile platforms.
For those struggling with today’s puzzle, the community offers additional support and tips, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the daily challenge. A full guide with strategies for solving Strands is available for those seeking extra help.
As Strands continues to evolve and engage players, fans look forward to more exciting wordplay each day. The theme may not have resonated with every player at first, but with hints and community support, they can still navigate the landscape of the game.
