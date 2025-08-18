Entertainment
NYT Strands Hints for Today’s Puzzle on August 18
NEW YORK, NY – Looking for daily fun? Today, the New York Times‘ Strands puzzle features a theme titled ‘If the shoe fits…’ This engaging word game challenges players to find related words hidden within a six by eight grid of letters.
The current Strands puzzle, labeled #533, invites players to decode the theme while solving a spangram and identifying other related words. According to the game’s instructions, the spangram, a key highlighted word indicating the theme, for today’s puzzle is ‘FOOTWEAR.’
To play, users must connect letters both horizontally and diagonally to form words associated with today’s theme. The challenge is not only about word-finding skills but also about associating the words with the central theme of footwear.
This game is available on the NYT Games app, alongside popular puzzles like Wordle and Connections, providing a fun daily mental workout. Tips and hints for today’s game, including the valuable spangram and theme words such as SNEAKER, SANDAL, LOAFER, SLIPPER, ESPADRILLE, and CLOG, can greatly assist players looking for guidance.
Freelance writer Kris Holt noted that puzzles like Strands provide enjoyable distractions for word game enthusiasts. Players can also sign up for tips and tricks or to receive daily updates and deals across various topics.
If you enjoy a challenge, the Strands puzzle offers a playful approach to word search games. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the puzzle, today’s theme promises a delightful experience. Happy puzzling!
