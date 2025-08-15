Entertainment
NYT Strands Puzzle Hints for August 15: Labor Intensive Theme
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times Strands puzzle for August 15 presents players with a theme titled “Labor Intensive.” The game encourages players to find words related to household chores, culminating in a spangram that connects sides of the grid.
Today’s spangram is “WHATACHORE,” revealing the central idea of the puzzle. Players are encouraged to identify words associated with everyday tasks, such as mopping and laundry. Clues indicate that many words revolve around domestic chores, offering a challenge for even experienced puzzlers.
For those struggling, hints include that the answers mostly pertain to activities done in and around the home. An anonymous player noted, “This was a tough grid to get started but once I had a couple, they all came pretty quickly.” The emphasis is on solving puzzles to keep the brain active.
Alongside the enjoyment of gameplay, many enthusiasts appreciate the opportunity to test their skills and discover new vocabulary. As one user reported, including the words found during play, “I just couldn’t find anything for the longest time, but I found CHORE and knew right away it would be part of the spangram.”
Players can access the Strands puzzle on the New York Times website and engage with a community that shares tips and insights. The game’s design promotes strategic thinking and can be a welcome distraction from daily routines.
As the game continues to evolve, Strands remains a friendly challenge for word game lovers looking for new daily puzzles.
