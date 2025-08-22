NYT Strands Puzzle Hints and Answers for August 22 Revealed

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times has released its daily Strands puzzle hints and answers for Friday, August 22, inviting players to solve a themed word search.

Today’s theme is ‘Whodunit?’ Players must uncover seven theme words linked to murder mysteries, including a special word known as a spangram. The spangram for today, highlighted in yellow, is ‘IT’S A MYSTERY.’

In Strands, players are presented with a six by eight grid of letters. They must identify words that share a common theme based on a clue provided at the start. According to NYT, players can connect letters vertically, horizontally, and diagonally, and can even change direction mid-word.

To access hints, players must guess at least three valid words of four letters or longer that are not part of the theme. Upon doing so, they can unlock a Hint button, which shows letters that comprise one of the theme words.

The game features daily challenges and surprises, with today’s puzzle varying in difficulty.

As the author explains, “This wasn’t much of a mystery. I found ‘mystery’ first and then spotted ‘STRANGER’ to see I was looking for murder mystery archetypes.” The journalist notes they completed the puzzle without using hints, indicating a straightforward challenge for this day.

For those interested in playing, the NYT Strands puzzle resets daily, offering fresh challenges and chances to sharpen word skills.