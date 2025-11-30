Entertainment
NYT Strands Puzzle Hints and Answers for November 30, 2025
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times announced the latest hints and answers for its popular word game, NYT Strands, which players can enjoy daily. For November 30, 2025, the theme of the puzzle is ‘Group membership.’
Players face a six-by-eight grid where the objective is to connect letters to form words that share a common theme. Each puzzle requires players to solve for theme words alongside a special word known as the ‘Spangram.’ Today’s Spangram is ‘IN IT TOGETHER.’
In NYT Strands, players can earn hints by discovering three valid words of at least four letters that are not part of the main theme. After doing so, they can unlock the Hint button to assist in identifying theme words.
The format allows for vertical, horizontal, and diagonal connections of letters. With various difficulty levels each day, players must pay close attention to the clues provided in the grid.
Today’s hints include: ‘More of each than went into the Ark,’ which leads to nine theme words linked to group membership.
For this puzzle, players must be alert to complete the connections. A completed grid reveals how lengths of words intersect to meet the challenge of today’s game.
NYT Strands continues to capture the attention of fans seeking a fresh take on word puzzles, following in the footsteps of games like Wordle and Connections. The daily challenge is now an established part of the NYT Games app, which features diverse word-play experiences for enthusiasts.
