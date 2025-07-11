NYT Strands Puzzle Hints Released for July 11, 2025

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The New York Times released its latest Strands puzzle hints for players on Friday, July 11, 2025. Strands is a word-based game available in the NYT Games app, featuring a grid of letters for players to search for theme-related words.

The Strands puzzle consists of a six by eight grid. Players must identify words that share a common theme, which is hinted at within the game. A special word called a spangram links at least two sides of the grid and is essential for completing the puzzle.

Today’s puzzle theme is revealed to be “It could be verse,” inviting participants to explore various poetic forms. To complete the challenge, players must discover eight words related to the theme, including the spangram. The spangram for today’s puzzle is “POETRY,” highlighted in yellow within the grid.

Several hints suggest players should look for words such as “SONNET,” “HAIKU,” and “LIMERICK” as they navigate through the puzzle. Players can connect letters in multiple directions and submit guesses by double-tapping the last letter, especially when playing on a touchscreen device.

In this game, players often find different levels of difficulty, with puzzles designed to surprise and challenge them. A unique aspect involves filling in missing words or phrases, as well as identifying synonyms or homophones that may connect to the theme.

As players tackle today’s Strands puzzle, they are encouraged to engage with the community and share their experiences. Feedback on how well participants perform could lead to lively discussions, especially as newcomers try to grasp the nuances of this word search game.

Stay tuned for more daily updates and tips on solving the NYT Strands puzzles as the game continues to engage word enthusiasts around the world.