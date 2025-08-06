NEW YORK, NY – The New York Times has introduced a new word game called Strands, released shortly after the success of other games like Wordle and Connections. Players engage with daily puzzles that rotate at midnight based on their time zones.

This morning, the theme for Strands game #521 was unveiled, titled ‘Paint me a picture’. Players must identify words tied to famous paintings and their elements. Hints can be unlocked in-game by playing specific words.

One player shared their experience, admitting they discovered certain words only after receiving hints. They initially recognized the word ‘jewel’ but missed the longer word ‘jewelry’. Similarly, the player noted they found ‘pitch’ before realizing it related to ‘pitcher’ and the word ‘flowers’ ahead of ‘sunflowers’. They expressed a mix of pride and shame over how certain words slipped by.

The game has been running smoothly for a year and is accessible via desktop and mobile devices. Players like Picasso and Van Gogh are often mentioned in discussions about the artistic themes within the game.

Additionally, Johnny, a freelance writer and pop culture journalist, continues to provide insights on these games. He has covered internet culture and music and often shares his thoughts on the evolving landscape of online word games.

The Strands game aims to challenge players with creative wordplay while keeping the gameplay simple and fun. With daily puzzles that encourage exploration, it has quickly become an essential part of the New York Times gaming suite.